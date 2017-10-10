At least 17 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 17 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday evening. Eleven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. Many evacuation orders were lifted today.
Eleven confirmed dead in Sonoma County, raising death toll from NorCal fires to 17
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Sonoma County coroner's officials confirmed late Tuesday that 11 people have died in the Tubbs fire, raising the death toll from the Northern California wildfires to 17.
Two bodies were recovered in each of the following areas:
- Angela Drive in Larkfield
- Mark West Springs Road in Larkfield
- Sundown Trail in Santa Rosa
One body was found in each of the following areas:
- Coffey Lane in Santa Rosa
- Crystal Court in Santa Rosa
- Mountain Home Ranch Road in Santa Rosa
- Hemlock Street in Santa Rosa
- Wikiup Bridge Way in Larkfield