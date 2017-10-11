Fire recovery could cost tens of billions of dollars, Gov. Jerry Brown says

State and federal officials portrayed an all-out effort to fend off California's devastating wildfires on Wednesday.

"It's an extremely stressful and challenging time," said Office of Emergency Services director Mark Ghilarducci. "We are all hands on deck."

The response involves 73 helicopters, 30 air tankers and 550 fire engines. The state also has requested 154 additional engines from the federal government and 170 from nearby states, officials said during a news conference at a state emergency operations center outside Sacramento.

"These are going to be very unpredictable fires for the next several days," Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott said.

Gov. Jerry Brown said the recovery could cost tens of billions of dollars.

"We've had big fires in the past," he said. "This is one of the biggest."

The situation remains dangerous, officials said.

"We're not going to be out of the woods for a great many days to come," Pimlott said. The state is still feeling the effects of the drought despite a recent wet winter, and there's "explosive vegetation" fueling the blazes.