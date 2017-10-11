At least 17 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 21 fire-related deaths as of late Wednesday morning. Eleven people died in Sonoma County, six in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and two in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 8,000 acres, destroyed or damaged about 30structures and injured one person. It was about 45% contained as of Wednesday morning and most evacuation orders were lifted.
Fire recovery could cost tens of billions of dollars, Gov. Jerry Brown says
|Chris Megerian
State and federal officials portrayed an all-out effort to fend off California's devastating wildfires on Wednesday.
"It's an extremely stressful and challenging time," said Office of Emergency Services director Mark Ghilarducci. "We are all hands on deck."
The response involves 73 helicopters, 30 air tankers and 550 fire engines. The state also has requested 154 additional engines from the federal government and 170 from nearby states, officials said during a news conference at a state emergency operations center outside Sacramento.
"These are going to be very unpredictable fires for the next several days," Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott said.
Gov. Jerry Brown said the recovery could cost tens of billions of dollars.
"We've had big fires in the past," he said. "This is one of the biggest."
The situation remains dangerous, officials said.
"We're not going to be out of the woods for a great many days to come," Pimlott said. The state is still feeling the effects of the drought despite a recent wet winter, and there's "explosive vegetation" fueling the blazes.