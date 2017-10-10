At least 15 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- CalFire reported 15 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Fires leave elderly evacuees with nearly nothing. 'She's 85 and he's 87. How do you start all over?'
|Nina Agrawal
At the Journey's End mobile home park for seniors on Mendocino Avenue, sons and daughters returned to the skeletons of their parents' homes for the first time since the fire to see what could be salvaged.
Almost all of the park's 160 homes had been completely destroyed, though some on Sahara Street, near the Kaiser Permanente hospital, were still intact.
Alex Perez, 41, said he would drink tea with his mother-in-law at her home on Biltmore Street. All that remained Tuesday was the trailer's steel frame, the carcass of her son's motorcycle and the shells of a washer, dryer, microwave, refrigerator and stove. Two stools, a countertop and a sink lay on the ground.
"I'm just glad she's safe, that's it," Perez said. He said she had only thought to evacuate because her brother had texted asking if she was OK. Perez said his mother-in-law wished she'd had more notice. She only saved her documents for the house and a Bible.
A couple of doors down, Carrie Reindahl said her mom and stepdad only got out in time because they woke up from the noise of their U.S. flag whipping in the wind. By then, two trailers and a tree were already ablaze.
"They tried to wake up some neighbors, and they barely got out with the clothes on their back," Reindahl said.
On Tuesday, Reindahl managed to pull out her grandmother's collection of porcelain Kewpie dolls from the rubble. Some had been broken.
"It's just so devastating," she said, looking at the wreckage of her mother's home of 25 years. "She's 85 and he's 87. How do you start all over?"
Reindahl said her mom and stepdad had been able to drive out in their own car, but she worried about others at the park. "Trailers go up like a match," she said.
A few streets over, Jeff Moroni, 55, had come back to see what he could collect of his mother's belongings. Shirley, 86, lived in "the biggest and newest home" in the park, Jeff said, a three-bedroom, double-wide trailer.
Shirley Moroni had kept a few of her late husband's prized possessions, including an antique bathtub he had turned into a flower planter and a lifelong collection of Morgan silver dollars, old pennies and nickels. On Tuesday, the coins were in good shape, but the surrounding papers were burned to a crisp.
Jeff also searched for his family's cat, an 11-year-old orange tabby. Shirley Moroni hadn't had time to grab much when sheriff's deputies knocked on her door early Monday morning and evacuated her in their patrol car to the veterans' building downtown.
"The only thing she had time to grab was my dad — his urn," Jeff said, holding back tears. The family had been saving the ashes, he said, so they could be mixed with his mother's when the time comes.
The fire's destructive speed surprised him. Jeff said he thought the flames might have started in the hills above Fountaingrove Parkway and then raced down.
He said, "It looks like a bomb dropped."