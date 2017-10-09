High winds, low humidity and dry vegetation are perfect ingredients for a massive fire

Smoke and fire rise from the Fountaingrove Inn Hotel as it burns in Santa Rosa.

When winds pushed the Tubbs fire into Santa Rosa on Sunday night, it created “a firestorm within a city,” Cal Fire director Ken Pimlott said.

“It’s fair to say it’s been destroyed,” Pimlot said of Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood. Hotels, a big box store and a high school burned as the flames danced around the 101 Freeway.

“Late last night starting around 10 o’clock you had 50-60 mph winds that surfaced -- really across the whole northern half of the state,” he said. “Every spark is going to ignite.”

Northern California has seen its share of horrific wildfires – the state’s second deadliest is the October 1991 Tunnel fire in the Oakland Hills, when 25 people died. The Tunnel also ranks as the most destructive, charring 2,900 buildings.

But the combination of high winds, dried-up vegetation and low humidity driving flames into neighborhoods is more typical of Southern California.

“This is exactly what you would expect in the Southern California fall fire season,” Pimlott said.

The most damaging of the 14 blazes that flared overnight are the Tubbs and the Atlas. As of early Monday afternoon, each had grown to 25,000 acres, with no containment.

“Much of this is in grass-oak woodlands, which is why it’s spreading so quickly,” Pimlot said.

Despite a wet winter, he said vegetation still hasn’t recovered from California’s punishing drought, and at the end of the summer dry season, was ready to burn.

Firefighters are hopeful the winds will calm Monday afternoon. But red flag weather conditions will persist into Tuesday.

Pimlot said he expects the count of destroyed buildings to climb above 1,500.