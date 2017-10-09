In Anaheim, parents abandon their cars to pick up their children on foot

Capt. Chris Lingwall of Brea after attempting to save a home whose roof was on fire.

At a strip mall downhill from the evacuated neighborhoods in Anaheim, a line snaked out from the gas station. Seniors filed into buses from an adjacent senior living center, and ambulances carted residents away.

Families cast concerned glances up toward the smoke-covered hills, over which helicopters were ferrying water from a reservoir.

By the time Eric Schmidt, 48, had driven home from his work at Disney, police would not let him back into his neighborhood. Parents frantic to pick up their children at a nearby elementary school had taken to abandoning their cars and seeking their children on foot.

Schmidt's wife, Marigold, left their home with only their three dogs, and his son Ethan walked from his high school; the family reunited at the strip mall parking lot with a dog bakery, a Thai restaurant and a spa.

"It came so fast you couldn't even grab anything," said Eric Schmidt, who said his family didn't even have a change of clothes. A neighbor at the end of the cul-de-sac had told him the flames had reached his backyard. Houses lower on the hill were burning. For the moment though, he could see his home was safe from the doorbell cam app installed on his phone.

It was the second time he's had to evacuate from a wildfire in 18 years of living in the neighborhood.

"With the Santa Ana winds, the fire just funnels out from the canyon," he said.