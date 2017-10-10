Wind dies down, giving Northern California firefighters a shot at containing blazes

An abrupt return to normal weather conditions for this time of year brought what had been devastatingly swift wind-whipped fires in Sonoma County to a halt on Tuesday. The shift allowed firefighters and utility workers an opportunity to try to contain the blazes and restore communications.

“You take away the wind and we’re back to normal in Northern California,” said Cal Fire spokesman Richard Cordova. “Humidity is in the 20s, temperatures in the low 80s, which is all good and it’s going to stay that way for the next several days.”

The size of the Tubbs fire, which on Tuesday had threatened to overwhelm this city of about 175,000 people, remained at 27,000 acres charred, with 0% containment, he said.

“We had some issues with cellphone towers and downed power and telephone lines and poles,” he said Tuesday. “Today, Cal Fire and PG&E are working together to get those poles back up, and to start working on the infrastructure.”

In the meantime, more than 1,000 evacuees from surrounding blackened foothills gathered anxiously in three Red Cross shelters, including two at the Sonoma County Fairground where there was a shortage of blankets.

“We’ve pretty much stripped our [local] storage facilities of cots and blankets,” said Ron Reynolds, Red Cross shelter manager at the Sonoma County fairgrounds.

The number of dead in Sonoma County remains at seven people as of Tuesday morning.

There have been six deaths in other counties, according to officials.

“With 80 mile per hour winds, there’s no controlling a wildfire,” Cordova said. “The fire started at about 10 p.m. so it could be that people were sleeping, or they were trapped.... But then again, they’ve never seen a fire like this one.”