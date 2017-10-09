Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
More than 15,000 buildings in Santa Rosa's evacuation zone
|Jon Schleuss
More than 15,000 structures are within an evacuation area released by the city of Santa Rosa on Monday morning.
Potential fire hot spots were recorded within the area and extended northeast from the city, according to data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.