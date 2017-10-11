Most evacuations lifted in Anaheim Hills fire

The Canyon 2 fire has scorched 8,000 acres in the Anaheim Hills and was 45% contained as of Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Most evacuation orders have been lifted and all residents should be able to return to their homes by late Wednesday, said Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Larry Kurtz.

Still, 1,600 personnel are on site fighting the blaze, which was mostly burning in hard-to-reach areas, Kurtz said.

"The big problem out there is just access," Kurtz said. "Crews have a hard time getting to the perimeter to the fire because ...there’s no roads. It’s just wilderness."

Crews have only completed about a fourth of damage assessment in the area, but so far 15 structures have been destroyed and another 12 damaged, according to a news release.

Officials expect the fire to be completely contained by Saturday, according to the release.

Cooler temperatures overnight helped calm the fire and on-shore winds bringing the return of the marine layer should help more, the release read.