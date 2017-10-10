Napa fire evacuees say blaze struck with little warning

A volunteer at the Red Cross shelter in Napa said Tuesday one refugee from the raging wildfires told her that he did not get his cellphone alert until an hour after he had left his home. Other evacuees said they received no warnings despite signing up for automated text messages from the Napa County Sheriff's Department.

Sisters Georgia Hansford and Sandy Sundin said they have lived with the threat of fire in the Napa Hills area since their parents moved there in 1959.

Three times now, they said, they've seen the oak savanna slopes and vineyards engulfed in flames. They said they weren't aware that a red-flag warning was in effect, but that they recognized the dangerous fire conditions themselves.

“When there is a fire and the wind blows, you already know conditions are bad,” Sundin said.

Fire is part of the oak savanna ecology, and the ridges catch and accelerate southerly winds, funneling them down to the long, hot Sacramento Valley.

Sundin said the moment she and her sister saw flames crest the ridge line on Atlas Peak, above their home on Silverado Trail north of Napa, the wind had picked up. She said she then knew they had to get out fast.

“The most frustrating part is no news,” said Hansford, a retired school bookkeeper. “All they keep doing is telling us to stay out.”