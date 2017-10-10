At least 13 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- CalFire reported 13 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 100,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Napa fire evacuees say blaze struck with little warning
|Paige St. John
A volunteer at the Red Cross shelter in Napa said Tuesday one refugee from the raging wildfires told her that he did not get his cellphone alert until an hour after he had left his home. Other evacuees said they received no warnings despite signing up for automated text messages from the Napa County Sheriff's Department.
Sisters Georgia Hansford and Sandy Sundin said they have lived with the threat of fire in the Napa Hills area since their parents moved there in 1959.
Three times now, they said, they've seen the oak savanna slopes and vineyards engulfed in flames. They said they weren't aware that a red-flag warning was in effect, but that they recognized the dangerous fire conditions themselves.
“When there is a fire and the wind blows, you already know conditions are bad,” Sundin said.
Fire is part of the oak savanna ecology, and the ridges catch and accelerate southerly winds, funneling them down to the long, hot Sacramento Valley.
Sundin said the moment she and her sister saw flames crest the ridge line on Atlas Peak, above their home on Silverado Trail north of Napa, the wind had picked up. She said she then knew they had to get out fast.
“The most frustrating part is no news,” said Hansford, a retired school bookkeeper. “All they keep doing is telling us to stay out.”