At least 11 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, one died in Yuba County and one died in Mendocino County, according to CalFire. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 100,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Nine Orange County schools closed because of Anaheim Hills fire
|Javier Panzar
Nine Orange Unified School District campuses will be closed Tuesday due to the wildfire raging in the Anaheim Hills area:
- Anaheim Hills Elementary
- Running Springs Elementary
- Canyon Rim Elementary
- Chapman Hills Elementary
- Linda Vista Elementary
- Panorama Elementary
- Santiago Charter School
- El Rancho Charter School
- El Modena High School
District staffers will monitor air quality at schools remaining open in Anaheim Hills and Orange, and will keep students indoors, according to a statement from the district.
All sports and after-school activities have been canceled.