At least 17 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 17 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday evening. Eleven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. Many evacuation orders were lifted today.
Northern California fires, by the numbers
|Raoul Rañoa and Sonali Kohli
The latest numbers from Cal Fire show that the biggest Northern California fires have reached 28,000 and 26,000 acres, respectively.
The Tubbs fire has no containment, and the Atlas Peak fire is about 3% contained as of Tuesday night, officials said.