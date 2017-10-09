Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Officials set up command centers in Napa and Sonoma counties to deal with widespread fires
|Paige St. John
Emergency responders are setting up command centers to handle the multiple fires in Napa and Sonoma counties. The first wave of logistics crews are erecting a command center at the Napa County Expo Center, in Napa, for the Atlas fire.
The Tubbs fire command center is in Sonoma County, and state emergency planners might build a central command for wine country incidents.
Driving up to Napa from Riverside, Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Smith said the team was waylaid by a fire in Kern County and now they understand there is one burning back home as well, creating the impression the whole state is beset by fire. “The wind won’t stop,” he said.