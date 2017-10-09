Officials set up command centers in Napa and Sonoma counties to deal with widespread fires

A resident moves a vintage fire truck out of an evacuated area as an out of control wildfire moves through Yountville, Calif.

Emergency responders are setting up command centers to handle the multiple fires in Napa and Sonoma counties. The first wave of logistics crews are erecting a command center at the Napa County Expo Center, in Napa, for the Atlas fire.

The Tubbs fire command center is in Sonoma County, and state emergency planners might build a central command for wine country incidents.

Driving up to Napa from Riverside, Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Smith said the team was waylaid by a fire in Kern County and now they understand there is one burning back home as well, creating the impression the whole state is beset by fire. “The wind won’t stop,” he said.