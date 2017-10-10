Pence: major disaster declaration approved for California wildfires

Vice President Mike Pence said in a visit to California's emergency management headquarters that President Trump has approved a "major disaster declaration" for California to assist with the response to the fires that have burned thousands of acres in Northern California.

"This declaration will allow FEMA to identify, mobilize and provide additional equipment and resources to assist with the emergency," he said. "This includes debris removal, emergency protective measures, search and rescue operations."

Pence received a briefing Tuesday from officials at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

"Let me first say our hearts and the hearts of every American go out to the families of the 13 who've lost their lives. It's heartbreaking to think that many of the fallen represent our most vulnerable; in some cases senior citizens who simply were not able to escape the flames that overcame their homes," he said. "They are in our prayers."