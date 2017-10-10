At least 15 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- CalFire reported 15 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Santa Rosa fire officials issue stern warning to Oakmont: 'All residents must leave now!'
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Santa Rosa fire officials issued a stern reminder Tuesday afternoon to residents of the Oakmont neighborhood: Leave immediately, if you haven't already.
The 5,000-acre Nuns fire burning in Annadel State Park is “rapidly approaching Oakmont,” the alert said. “All residents must leave now!”
The neighborhood, which was already under a mandatory evacuation order, is home to a senior living community. As of 2 a.m., no structures had burned.
“Right now, I don’t know,” Paul Lowenthal, assistant fire marshal for the Santa Rosa Fire Department, said shortly before 5 p.m.
Around the same time, residents west of the park were also ordered to evacuate as firefighters brace for a wind shift that could push the fire toward Summerfield Road and the Bennett Valley Golf Course.
Residents south of Parktrail Drive and east of Summerfield Road are being told to leave.
“They don’t want to take any chances,” Lowenthal said.