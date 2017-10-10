Santa Rosa fire officials issue stern warning to Oakmont: 'All residents must leave now!'

Santa Rosa fire officials issued a stern reminder Tuesday afternoon to residents of the Oakmont neighborhood: Leave immediately, if you haven't already.

The 5,000-acre Nuns fire burning in Annadel State Park is “rapidly approaching Oakmont,” the alert said. “All residents must leave now!”

The neighborhood, which was already under a mandatory evacuation order, is home to a senior living community. As of 2 a.m., no structures had burned.

“Right now, I don’t know,” Paul Lowenthal, assistant fire marshal for the Santa Rosa Fire Department, said shortly before 5 p.m.

Around the same time, residents west of the park were also ordered to evacuate as firefighters brace for a wind shift that could push the fire toward Summerfield Road and the Bennett Valley Golf Course.

Residents south of Parktrail Drive and east of Summerfield Road are being told to leave.

“They don’t want to take any chances,” Lowenthal said.