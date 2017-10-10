Santa Rosa resident laments fire damage: 'It just had so much character'

Seven miles north of Santa Rosa about 20 residents of the Larkfield neighborhood had gathered Tuesday morning, hoping to be let back into their homes to check for damage and to gather medication and other essentials.

Police had blocked off traffic and were allowing only one family in at a time, escorted by police.

Sue Asay, 65, and her husband John, 69, had come back from their daughter's home in Rohnert Park to pick up medication -- hers for ulcers and his for a heart condition. The Asays, now retired, had moved into their house as a young family 31 years ago. They raised their daughter there. Today, their grandson attends Mark West School, which Asay had heard was still standing, as was her house.

But Cardinal Newman High School wasn't so lucky, Asay said, having suffered damage in the fire. Many children in the community attended that school, and almost everyone attended its annual crab feed fundraiser.

Willi's Wine Bar, a classic roadhouse style bar with a saloon atmosphere, also burned.

"It just had so much character," Asay said. "That stuff is the history of the area."