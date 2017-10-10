At least 13 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- CalFire reported 13 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 100,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Santa Rosa resident laments fire damage: 'It just had so much character'
|Nina Agrawal
Seven miles north of Santa Rosa about 20 residents of the Larkfield neighborhood had gathered Tuesday morning, hoping to be let back into their homes to check for damage and to gather medication and other essentials.
Police had blocked off traffic and were allowing only one family in at a time, escorted by police.
Sue Asay, 65, and her husband John, 69, had come back from their daughter's home in Rohnert Park to pick up medication -- hers for ulcers and his for a heart condition. The Asays, now retired, had moved into their house as a young family 31 years ago. They raised their daughter there. Today, their grandson attends Mark West School, which Asay had heard was still standing, as was her house.
But Cardinal Newman High School wasn't so lucky, Asay said, having suffered damage in the fire. Many children in the community attended that school, and almost everyone attended its annual crab feed fundraiser.
Willi's Wine Bar, a classic roadhouse style bar with a saloon atmosphere, also burned.
"It just had so much character," Asay said. "That stuff is the history of the area."