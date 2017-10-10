Santa Rosa's northern hills are still burning

The rolling hills north of Santa Rosa on Tuesday still smoldered a day after Monday’s deadly firestorm.

Firefighters and utility crews worked feverishly to douse hot spots and power lines snaking across roads and front yards.

Eric Anderson provided a harrowing tale of his narrow escape from his home on Mark West Springs Road, where the flames swooped down just before 10 p.m. Sunday and exploded into the town below, destroying hundreds of homes.

“It just came through there, like a blowtorch,” said Anderson, a contractor. “I saw fire trucks racing up Martin West and then, five minutes later, I saw them racing down. I said, time to get out of here.”

Anderson said residents in the wooded area, which is dotted with million-dollar homes, had little warning. As he loaded the last box of possessions into his car, a flurry of embers flew overhead, setting off spot fires throughout the hillside community.

Authorities said the fires in Northern California have claimed at least 13 lives thus far, and warned that the death toll might increase.

On Tuesday morning, a Los Angeles Times reporter saw Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies gathered around a burned car near the top of Mark West Springs Road. The car was on its side, in a gulch, just off the road. A empty gurney was on the road above it, next to an unmarked white panel van commonly used by county coroners,

The deputies declined to comment about what had happened and ordered the reporter to leave, saying the scene was off limits to the public and remained hazardous.