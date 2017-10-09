Sick evacuees being treated as evacuation center turns into makeshift hospital

The Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, which opened as an evacuation center around 2 a.m., was at its full capacity of 400 by early evening, Red Cross spokeswoman Sharon Jones said.

The building's main auditorium had been used for a book fair over the weekend and staff had to scramble to stack up all the books and make room for evacuees.

One room was being used as a dining area, another had been set up for "fragile" evacuees who were in long-term care and needed to be watched, and a third as a "hospital" for those who had been evacuated from the nearby hospitals and nursing facility.

Joan Acquistapace, a school nurse who was evacuated from her home in Rincon Valley, had been at the center since 4 a.m.

She and other nurses and doctors were providing breathing treatments to patients whose asthma or COPD were being aggravated by smoke, monitoring blood pressure and glucose levels, and trying to get prescription refills for patients.

About 40 patients, most of them elderly, lay in cots lined in rows.

"They lost everything," Acquistapace said.

Acquistapace said the last time a fire like this hit the Santa Rosa area was the 1960s, but even then the hospitals were OK.

"It is unusual to have to evacuate a hospital,"she said. "What can you do? You can't very well keep the patients in the place that's gonna burn down."