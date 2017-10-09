Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering a collective 73,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Sick evacuees being treated as evacuation center turns into makeshift hospital
|Nina Agrawal
The Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, which opened as an evacuation center around 2 a.m., was at its full capacity of 400 by early evening, Red Cross spokeswoman Sharon Jones said.
The building's main auditorium had been used for a book fair over the weekend and staff had to scramble to stack up all the books and make room for evacuees.
One room was being used as a dining area, another had been set up for "fragile" evacuees who were in long-term care and needed to be watched, and a third as a "hospital" for those who had been evacuated from the nearby hospitals and nursing facility.
Joan Acquistapace, a school nurse who was evacuated from her home in Rincon Valley, had been at the center since 4 a.m.
She and other nurses and doctors were providing breathing treatments to patients whose asthma or COPD were being aggravated by smoke, monitoring blood pressure and glucose levels, and trying to get prescription refills for patients.
About 40 patients, most of them elderly, lay in cots lined in rows.
"They lost everything," Acquistapace said.
Acquistapace said the last time a fire like this hit the Santa Rosa area was the 1960s, but even then the hospitals were OK.
"It is unusual to have to evacuate a hospital,"she said. "What can you do? You can't very well keep the patients in the place that's gonna burn down."