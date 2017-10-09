Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Some flames still smolder in Santa Rosa
|Phil Willon
Lucy Cortez said she "woke up to the smell of burning smoke." She thought it was a campfire. The police banged on her door in Santa Rosa.