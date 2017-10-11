At least 17 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 21 fire-related deaths as of late Wednesday morning. Eleven people died in Sonoma County, six in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and two in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 8,000 acres, destroyed or damaged about 30structures and injured one person. It was about 45% contained as of Wednesday morning and most evacuation orders were lifted.
Sonoma County evacuees will no longer be allowed to visit homes for medicine, urgent items, sheriff says
|Sonali Kohli
Sonoma County authorities will no longer escort evacuees back into homes to grab essential items, County Sheriff Robert Giordano announced Wednesday afternoon.
“For a short time we were trying to let people back into their houses to get medications and urgent things," Giordano said during a press conference Wednesday at the Sonoma County sheriff's headquarters. “We cannot do that any more because of fire safety issues.”
People who have been asked to leave should stay away from evacuation areas and shouldn't plan to return to their homes until after Monday, he said.
“This is a big event and we have a lot of work to do still," Giordano said. “I would encourage people to find places to stay.”
Officials are also trying to upgrade Nixle so that people will get phone calls to their landlines when alerts are pushed out through the online notification system, Giordano said.
“We’re trying to upgrade Nixle right now.… We can upgrade Nixle to a level where it can also dial landlines in a geographical area,” he said.
He did not know how long that would take.
Authorities are still trying to find hundreds of missing people, and are "starting very limited searches right now in some of the cold areas," he said.
Another 350 National Guard personnel are on the way to help with efforts, Giordano said.