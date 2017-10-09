Sonoma County has fielded 100 calls from people looking for missing loved ones

Sonoma County fire officials have fielded 100 phone calls from people looking for missing family members or friends.

Some callers were looking for the same individuals, said Barry Dugan, a Sonoma County spokesman. It's unclear how many people are actually unaccounted for.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed seven fire-related deaths.

Those looking to report a missing person or get information on the fire can call the hot line at (707) 565-3856.