Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering a collective 73,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Sonoma County has fielded 100 calls from people looking for missing loved ones
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Sonoma County fire officials have fielded 100 phone calls from people looking for missing family members or friends.
Some callers were looking for the same individuals, said Barry Dugan, a Sonoma County spokesman. It's unclear how many people are actually unaccounted for.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed seven fire-related deaths.
Those looking to report a missing person or get information on the fire can call the hot line at (707) 565-3856.