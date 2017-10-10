Sonoma County officials on wildfires: 'This is nowhere near over'

Sonoma County residents gathered inside the Santa Rosa High School gym Tuesday night to hear an update on the deadly wildfires in the region.

Sonoma County residents battered by deadly wildfires this week were told that a "red flag" warning forecasting potentially hazardous fire conditions has been issued for Wednesday.

This comes after cooler weather allowed firefighters to gain ground battling multiple blazes in the county Tuesday morning, only to see the flames flare up again with afternoon winds.

The dire warning was issued Tuesday evening during a packed community meeting with emergency officials inside the Santa Rosa High School gym.

"This is nowhere near over. This is still very dangerous," said Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano.

Giordano also confirmed that the countywide death toll in the fires increased to 11 people, most of whom perished in the wildfires that quickly spread from Calistoga into the city of Santa Rosa.

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Bret Gouvea told residents not to become complacent. Gouvea said the fire spread so rapidly on Sunday night and Monday morning because wind gusts reached up to 70 mph.

Santa Rosa Fire Department Chief Tony Gossner received warm applause from residents, but still issued an emotional apology to them.

"We just could not get ahead of this fire," he said.