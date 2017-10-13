At least 31 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 31 fire-related deaths as of Thursday. Seventeen people died in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and four in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has suspended enforcement in areas affected by the fires, including evacuation zones, fire shelters and food banks.
- Thousands of structures have been destroyed in 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 212,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
Three fire victims identified in Mendocino County
|Sonali Kohli
Officials continued to identify victims of the fire Friday.
In Mendocino County, where at least eight people have died, officials identified three victims from the Redwood Valley: Kai Logan Shepherd, 14; Roy Howard Bowman, 87; and Irma Elsie Bowman, 88.
Kai, the 14-year-old, was found near his family’s house on the 11300 block of West Road. Authorities believe he was trying to escape the fire when he was “overtaken by flames,” according to a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department statement.
The Bowmans, who were married, were found in their home on the 4000 block of Fisher Lake Drive. “The residence was completely destroyed by the fire,” according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department statement.
The Redwood fire in Mendocino County has burned 34,000 acres and was 10% contained as of Friday. Between the Redwood fire and the 2,500-acre Sulphur fire, about 8,000 people have been evacuated, according to Cal Fire.
“Steep inaccessible terrain coupled with critical fuel moistures, and northwest winds will provide challenges for crews working on the fire,” a Cal Fire incident report read Thursday night.