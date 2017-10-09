Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- No deaths have been reported, though people are being treated at local hospitals for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
Three weather conditions converged prior to wildfire outbreak, meteorologist says
|Makeda Easter
Fire-friendly weather conditions converged prior to the outbreak of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.
One, called offshore flow, is similar to the Santa Ana winds – strong, extremely dry down-slope winds that occur mainly in the fall and originate inland in desert regions, said Matt Mehle.
“We also had really gusty winds and really warm temperatures,” Mehle said. “This time of year it does happen quite a bit. For the San Francisco Bay Area, our summer is late September to early October, that’s when we have our warmest and driest conditions.”