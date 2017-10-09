Three weather conditions converged prior to wildfire outbreak, meteorologist says

Fire-friendly weather conditions converged prior to the outbreak of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.

One, called offshore flow, is similar to the Santa Ana winds – strong, extremely dry down-slope winds that occur mainly in the fall and originate inland in desert regions, said Matt Mehle.

“We also had really gusty winds and really warm temperatures,” Mehle said. “This time of year it does happen quite a bit. For the San Francisco Bay Area, our summer is late September to early October, that’s when we have our warmest and driest conditions.”