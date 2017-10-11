Volatile wind gusts push Atlas fire closer to Fairfield, triggering school closures

Another Northern California city is on edge as strong and erratic winds continued to push the damaging wine country fires -- which have already killed at least 21 people and burned more than 160,000 acres -- in new directions Wednesday.

The immense and growing Atlas fire, which began burning in Napa County, doubled in size overnight and the flames are now moving south toward Fairfield, a North Bay Area city along Interstate 80.

Authorities began evacuating the Green Valley area just outside the city and issued an advisory evacuation order for another neighborhood, warning residents to be ready to evacuate as forecasts predicted "volatile and gusty" winds in the area, local police said in an alert.

Three school districts in the area -- with a total enrollment of about 81,000 students -- shut down classes for the rest of the week as thick smoke enveloped the area.