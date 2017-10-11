At least 17 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 21 fire-related deaths as of late Wednesday morning. Eleven people died in Sonoma County, six in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and two in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 8,000 acres, destroyed or damaged about 30structures and injured one person. It was about 45% contained as of Wednesday morning and most evacuation orders were lifted.
Volatile wind gusts push Atlas fire closer to Fairfield, triggering school closures
|Javier Panzar
Another Northern California city is on edge as strong and erratic winds continued to push the damaging wine country fires -- which have already killed at least 21 people and burned more than 160,000 acres -- in new directions Wednesday.
The immense and growing Atlas fire, which began burning in Napa County, doubled in size overnight and the flames are now moving south toward Fairfield, a North Bay Area city along Interstate 80.
Authorities began evacuating the Green Valley area just outside the city and issued an advisory evacuation order for another neighborhood, warning residents to be ready to evacuate as forecasts predicted "volatile and gusty" winds in the area, local police said in an alert.
Three school districts in the area -- with a total enrollment of about 81,000 students -- shut down classes for the rest of the week as thick smoke enveloped the area.
Many people in the city are anxious.
Jennifer Leonard, a spokeswoman for the Vacaville School District north of Fairfield, said students and district staffers have friends or family in the area who have lost homes or loved ones in the fire.
"This morning it felt like a war zone, yesterday evening you could stare straight at the sun, it was just this purple circle in the sky," she said. "Ash was falling from the sky."
"It is a heavy and ominous reminder of this tragedy that is going on just over the hill," she said,"It is a just a very solemn day for sure."