At least 31 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 31 fire-related deaths as of Thursday. Seventeen people died in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and four in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has suspended enforcement in areas affected by the fires, including evacuation zones, fire shelters and food banks.
- Thousands of structures have been destroyed in 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 212,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
Where are all the fires in Northern California?
|Raoul Rañoa