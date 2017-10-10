Wildfire evacuees in Anaheim, parts of Orange can return home tonight

Anaheim residents evacuated due to the Canyon 2 fire can return home Tuesday evening, city officials said.

The fire has scorched 7,500 acres and continues to burn, but it is no longer threatening Anaheim neighborhoods, according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

Thirteen homes in east Anaheim were destroyed in the blaze, while another 21 homes were damaged. Two out buildings were also ruined.

Residents were asked to check their homes for burn or water damage. Those who find their power out can call utility officials at (714) 765-3300 for information.

In Orange, evacuation orders were lifted for all residents except those living in neighborhoods off Windes Drive, Hunters Way and Lolita Street north of Santiago Canyon Road.

Officials advised residents not to bring horses or large animals back for at least 24 hours.