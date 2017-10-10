At least 15 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- CalFire reported 15 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
Wildfire evacuees in Anaheim, parts of Orange can return home tonight
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Anaheim residents evacuated due to the Canyon 2 fire can return home Tuesday evening, city officials said.
The fire has scorched 7,500 acres and continues to burn, but it is no longer threatening Anaheim neighborhoods, according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue.
Thirteen homes in east Anaheim were destroyed in the blaze, while another 21 homes were damaged. Two out buildings were also ruined.
Residents were asked to check their homes for burn or water damage. Those who find their power out can call utility officials at (714) 765-3300 for information.
In Orange, evacuation orders were lifted for all residents except those living in neighborhoods off Windes Drive, Hunters Way and Lolita Street north of Santiago Canyon Road.
Officials advised residents not to bring horses or large animals back for at least 24 hours.