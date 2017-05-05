“Chuck” review: In the May 5 Calendar section, a photo caption accompanying a review of the film “Chuck” said actress Elisabeth Moss plays character Chuck Wepner’s girlfriend. She plays his wife.

Writer’s Guild: In the May 3 Section A, an article about the Writers Guild of America’s contract with the major studios said the tentative agreement includes job protection for paternity leave. It includes job protection for parental leave.

Vin Scully: In the May 4 Sports section, an article about the Dodgers retiring Vin Scully’s microphone said the broadcaster would be 90 in September. His birthday is in November.

