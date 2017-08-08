L.A. schools Supt. Michelle King's pushes 100% graduation in her State of the District speech

With her contract extended until 2020, L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King laid out her priorities Tuesday morning in her State of the District speech, repeatedly mentioning her goal of 100% graduation.

The speech, delivered this year at Garfield High School in East L.A., is an annual tradition. The event is part pep rally for the 1,500 administrators in the audience who will begin a new school year on Aug. 15, and part political performance.

Last year, King used the speech to announce that L.A. Unified’s graduation rate had soared from 72% the year before to a record-breaking 77% for the class of 2016.

This year, she did not broadcast the 2017 graduation rate. Instead, King said she would wait for the state to put its stamp of approval on the final figure. She said simply that more than 26,000 high school seniors had earned diplomas, about 85% of their class — a narrower metric than she had offered the year before.

Rather than trumpeting this year's graduation rate, King emphasized L.A. Unified’s falling suspension rates and increasing success with students learning English, as well as the district's ever-expanding number of magnet programs.

“We are reaching new heights and we will accelerate our pace toward 100% graduation,” King said.

“The journey to graduation begins in preschool,” she said, adding that the district is expanding 28 pre-kindergarten programs. L.A. Unified also plans to create 10 Korean and Spanish dual-language programs for very young students.

Throughout, King’s speech kept to familiar ground. In the year and a half since she was chosen to succeed former Supt. Ramon Cortines, she has emphasized incremental progress while setting aspirational — some say unreachable — goals. At the heart of her vision for the system’s roughly 514,000 students is the 100% graduation rate, which no large urban school district has ever achieved, and a 100% attendance rate.

King did not address some of the thorniest issues facing the school district.

Squeezed by a growing number of charter schools, a declining birthrate and rising housing costs that have forced some families to move outside the district, L.A. Unified’s enrollment has been dropping steadily since 2003. The loss of students has meant a loss in state funding at a time when the district’s pension and retiree healthcare costs are climbing.

About 16% of district students attend charters, which are popular with many parents and compete with L.A. Unified for students.

The district has forecast that its enrollment will continue to fall for the next several years, potentially forcing King to propose unpopular cuts to staff and school programs.

Some of that pain is already being felt at the school level. More than 100 library aides, clerks and other support staff were laid off at the end of the last school year.

Although outgoing school board members succeeded in extending King’s contract until June 2020, questions remain about how she will handle her relationship with the new board.

Unprecedented campaign spending by charter school supporters last spring helped upend the balance of power on the board, which had tilted in favor of public sector unions. After all the ballots were counted, King had lost an ally, former school board President Steve Zimmer.

With the addition of Kelly Gonez and Nick Melvoin, the board now has a charter-backed majority. Several of its members have expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of change under King.

On Tuesday, new Board President Ref Rodriguez, a member of the new majority, assured King that she would have his support and that he expected the board to unite behind her.

“Superintendent, I commit to you and to the people of this district that I will build bridges to support your vision,” Rodriguez said. “I got your back.”

anna.phillips@latimes.com

Twitter: @annamphillips

ALSO

This Korean War veteran finally graduated from high school — 67 years after his classmates

Ex-LAUSD food guru lauded for transforming school meals faces criminal charges

How do you predict teens' college plans? Universities have long struggled with that question before UC Irvine’s admissions fiasco