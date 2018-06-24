Man dies after 'brief altercation' with Anaheim police

Anaheim police are investigating the in-custody death of a 46-year-old man who had a “brief altercation” with officers after disrupting traffic on a busy street, authorities said.
Police received a call about 5:35 p.m. Saturday of a man “acting bizarrely” and running in and out of traffic in the 1000 block of West Lincoln Avenue, according to a statement from police.
At least one caller said it looked like the man was trying to get vehicles to hit him. Police responded and found the man, believed to be a transient, in a parking lot “acting erratically,” according to the statement. Officers tried to handcuff him but he resisted, police said.
The officers then rolled the man onto his stomach to try to handcuff him and noticed that he was in “medical distress,” police said, and was administered Narcan, a medicine used to treat overdoses of opioids, and given CPR.
Paramedics responded and took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if the man was suffering from an opioid overdose, police said. Toxicology tests will take between 10 and 12 weeks.
The man's identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, said Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a spokesman for the department.
Officers were wearing body cameras, which captured the incident. Police said that officers did not use a Taser, a baton or “strikes” during the encounter.
The incident remains under investigation by Anaheim police and the Orange County district attorney’s office.