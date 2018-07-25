Men steal iPads and iPhones from Apple Store in South Coast Plaza

Costa Mesa police are looking for five men who stole $29,000 worth of electronic devices from the Apple Store in South Coast Plaza.
Police received a report of a commercial burglary at 3333 Bear St. at about 9 p.m. Monday, said Sgt. Mike Manson. Manson said the men had entered the store about 15 minutes earlier and swiped iPhones and iPads from displays.
Surveillance video from South Coast Plaza shows the group running from the store and then scuffling with an off-duty police officer who tried to detain them, police said. Authorities have not identified the officer or the agency for which he works but confirmed he is not a Costa Mesa Police Department employee.
The group, made up of men in their early to mid-20s, was seen driving toward the 405 Freeway in a silver Infiniti sedan, Manson said.
Manson said the men did not brandish weapons during the burglary.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Costa Mesa Police Department detective bureau at (714) 754-5637.
Fry writes for Times Community News.