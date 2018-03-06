Detectives investigate two unrelated fatal shootings minutes apart in East L.A. and Bell

In East L.A., deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 11:09 p.m. They found a woman with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk on the 4000 block of East 6th Street, according to an L.A. County Sheriff's Department statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman who had been shot ran to a nearby house, authorities said. She was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.