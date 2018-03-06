Detectives investigate two unrelated fatal shootings minutes apart in East L.A. and Bell

Homicide detectives are investigating two unrelated shootings Monday night that left two people dead and a third injured in East Los Angeles and Bell.
In East L.A., deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 11:09 p.m. They found a woman with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk on the 4000 block of East 6th Street, according to an L.A. County Sheriff's Department statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman who had been shot ran to a nearby house, authorities said. She was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.
About seven minutes later in Bell, officers responded to a call of gunshots fired on the 6700 block of Loma Vista Place, according to a Sheriff's Department statement. They found a man with gunshot wounds sitting in a parked car on the residential street, according to the statement. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Authorities do not have information on the weapons or suspects for either killing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Sonali Kohli