No boycott of In-N-Out, says California Democratic Party leader

The on-and-off boycott of In-N-Out Burger is officially off.
Eric Bauman, the chairman of the California Democratic Party who last week called for a boycott of the popular fast-food chain, on Monday declared “there is no boycott,” according to the Sacramento Bee.
Bauman attracted nationwide attention when he tweeted Aug. 29 that it was time to #BoycottInNOut because the chain had donated tens of thousands of dollars to the California Republican Party.
But even in deep-blue California, the call was greeted by a collective shrug by In-N-Out’s many devotees.
The state Democratic Party said the boycott was not official policy. And In-N-Out executives pointed out that the company has made political donations to Democrats as well.
Bauman was in Fresno on Monday for Labor Day festivities when he was asked about his tweet.
“I put one tweet out at 10:30 at night and it turned into a whole thing,” he said, according to the Bee. “We’ve raised so much money in small donations as a result of that one tweet and so many people have engaged with that tweet, almost a million people, so it’s amazing how it became this big boycott.”
He added that he was planning to treat his staff to some burgers — at In-N-Out.