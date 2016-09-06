FBI digging for Cal Poly student who went missing 20 years ago

An FBI team is preparing to excavate a site on the edge of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in hope of finding the remains of a student who vanished more than 20 years ago.

Nineteen-year-old Kristin Smart of Stockton was last seen May 25, 1996, while returning to her dorm after a party.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said Tuesday that the site is one of several identified by specially trained dogs last January. The other sites are not being disclosed.

Parkinson released few details, saying only that the renewed effort was the result of comprehensive review of the case.

At the time of the disappearance, another student told authorities he left Smart near her dormitory. His home was searched and he was interviewed but he was never arrested.

