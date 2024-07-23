Here’s what we know about the 15-year-old girl missing from Monterey Park

Alison Jillian Chao’s last known location was the 4400 block of Collie Avenue in El Sereno, police said. Alison was riding a blue mountain bike toward her aunt’s house in San Gabriel, her family told KTLA.

Authorities, family members and other loved ones continued the search Tuesday for Alison Jillian Chao, a 15-year-old Monterey Park girl who went missing nearly a week ago after leaving her home on her bike.

Here’s everything we know about the investigation so far.

Where did she go missing and when was she last seen?

Alison left her home in the 200 block of North Ynez Avenue in Monterey Park at 5:32 p.m. July 16. The Monterey Park Police Department initiated a missing person investigation at 9:36 p.m., according to a department news release.

Video footage showed her last known location in the 4400 block of Collis Avenue in El Sereno around 6:23 p.m., police said.

Where was she going and what does she look like?

Alison was riding a blue mountain bike to her aunt’s house in nearby San Gabriel, her family told KTLA.

The trip should have taken 20 minutes but Alison’s aunt called her father around 8 p.m. to let him know she never arrived.

She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, black shorts, dark shoes and carrying a black backpack.

What has her family said?

Alison’s mom, Annie Chao, released a statement on Instagram Monday asking the public to continue searching for footage of the area near where Alison disappeared to share with Monterey Park Police.

Chao learned about her daughter’s disappearance from police after Alison’s father reported her missing. Alison was supposed to be brought to Chao’s home Wednesday morning.

“I will continue to work with the police and the community to locate Alison while attempting to maintain her privacy as best as possible,” Chao wrote. “Please remember that Alison is a child. I kindly ask that you do not speculate, attack or post anything that does not assist in the effort to find her.”

What have police said?

Monterey Park Police told KTLA they were working with Alison’s family, interviewing potential witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

They have paused to investigate tips they’ve received since Alison’s family asked for the public’s help finding her.

Who should I call if I have any information?

Those with information should call the Monterey Park Police Department at (626) 573-1311.