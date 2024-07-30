Father of missing Monterey Park girl charged with child stealing over her disappearance

Alison Chao speaks to authorities July 23 near KABC’s office in Glendale, where she was found after going missing a week earlier.

Jeffrey Chao, the father of a Monterey Park teenager who was missing for nearly a week, was charged Tuesday with child stealing/concealment and falsifying a police report, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said.

Chao was arrested Friday in connection with the disappearance of his daughter, 15-year-old Alison Chao.

“Falsely reporting a child as missing not only violates the law but also diverts critical law enforcement resources away from other serious matters,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a news release. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and we will hold the responsible individual accountable for his actions.”

Advertisement

The child stealing/concealment charge against Chao is a felony, while the charge of falsifying a police report is a misdemeanor. Prosecutors also accused Chao of inducing others, including a minor, to help him in the alleged scheme.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Department 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

California Missing Monterey Park teen found safe outside local TV station There were no signs of foul play in the disappearance of Alison Chao, 15, a family lawyer said. Her last reported sighting had been July 16 after she went for a bike ride.

Chao allegedly stole and concealed Alison on July 16 and falsely reported her as missing to police. Search parties looked for her until she was found July 23 in Glendale.

Advertisement

Alison disappeared after leaving home on her bicycle to visit a relative, prompting the Monterey Park police to launch a missing-person investigation. She was found safe a week later while attempting to enter the Los Angeles-based KABC-TV office in Glendale, where she reportedly had gone in the hope of telling her version of events.

Jose Romero, an attorney representing Jeffrey Chao, said during a news conference last week that Alison hadn’t been kidnapped and there was no sign of foul play in her disappearance. Alison left home “on her own accord on her bicycle,” he said.