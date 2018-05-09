Woman says she was repeatedly sexually assaulted at singer Chris Brown's home

A young woman alleges she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by friends of R&B singer Chris Brown at his home at a party filled with guns and drugs, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by attorney Gloria Allred.
When LAPD officers attempted to enter the estate, the woman says they weren't allowed in.
Allred said the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating events from Feb. 23 and into the early hours of the following day inside the singer's Los Angeles house, where Brown was said to have brandished a handgun and women were given narcotics. The suit names Brown and a friend, rapper Young Lo, whose real name is Lowell Grissom Jr. Neither Grissom nor Brown could immediately be reached for comment.
The lawsuit alleges that the woman, who is identified as "Jane Doe" by Allred, was forced by a female friend of Brown's to perform oral copulation on Grissom and the woman. The lawsuit says Grissom then raped her twice inside the house before she could leave and go to a rape treatment center.
"This is one of the most horrific sexual assault cases I have ever seen," Allred said.
Brown was convicted of beating his one-time girlfriend, singer Rihanna, in a 2009 attack and is the subject of a restraining order by another former girlfriend. He was arrested at his Tarzana home in 2016 after a bizarre standoff with LAPD following allegations he pointed a gun at another woman.
The woman who sued Brown on Wednesday had attended an event at 1 Oak nightclub in West Hollywood and agreed to go to an after-party at a recording studio, Allred said. Once there, her cellphone was taken at Brown's request and she eventually was forced to go to his home because she believed it was the only way to retrieve her phone.
At Brown's house, she found herself trapped in a place where partygoers were being plied with cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana, the lawyer said.
Allred said that at one point, the woman's mother called the LAPD after using tracking software to locate her daughter's cellphone and finding it inside Brown's estate. According to the suit, the mother watched LAPD officers come to the property's front gate, which Brown refused to open.
The woman, according to the lawsuit, was trapped by a couch that had been put across a door to block her exit.
When the LAPD came to the estate, Brown ordered "them to hide the duffel bag full of guns," Allred quoted the lawsuit as saying. Brown, she said, pulled a gun from his waistband and "waved it in the air."
Allred said she would not pass judgment on whether the LAPD should have forced its way into the home, but she said her client was a prisoner held against her will and was repeatedly violated in one of the bedrooms.
The lawyer said her client reported the incident to police but said she was not waiting to see whether criminal charges would be filed before pursuing civil litigation.
Twitter: @lacrimes