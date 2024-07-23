Chris Brown, Live Nation hit with $50-million lawsuit after alleged attack in Texas

Chris Brown, members of his entourage and concert giant Live Nation are being sued by four men who allege that they were attacked after the R&B star’s Fort Worth concert.

Chris Brown has been hit with a $50-million lawsuit alleging that the R&B star and his entourage “attacked and brutally beat” four men after his “11:11” tour stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Harris County, names Brown, entertainment giant Live Nation Worldwide, Sinko Ceej , Hood Boss and Yella Beezy as defendants. The plaintiffs — Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Damarcus Powell — were also granted a temporary restraining order and sought a temporary injunction barring the defendants from deleting or tampering with documents and data relating to the July 19 incident, according to court documents obtained by The Times.

Neither Live Nation nor representatives for Brown immediately responded Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

“We filed suit last night alleging that, on Saturday night in Ft. Worth, entertainer Chris Brown, along with his entourage, attacked and brutally beat several men who had just attended his concert,” personal injury attorney Tony Buzbee said Monday in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

“Multiple police reports have been made. At least one of the men beaten remains hospitalized,” Buzbee said. “Chris Brown reportedly has a long history of violence and has been arrested or accused of assault on at least ten occasions. Enough!”

Buzbee — who recently represented Rebecca Grossman in her Los Angeles murder trial, in which the socialite was convicted and sentenced to 15 years to life — added that the lawsuit was filed “with the hope of obtaining justice for these victims and putting an end, once and for all, to the intolerable and thuggish behavior set forth in the lawsuit.”

The attorney and his office did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for further comment.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that the alleged assault occurred after Brown’s concert when the four men were invited backstage. Brown was said to be 30 minutes late for the meeting. The men, who were readying to leave, allege that the attack was sudden and unprovoked and that Brown and his entourage allegedly surrounded the plaintiffs, hurled chairs at them, kicked, stomped and beat them.

The 35-year-old entertainer has a storied history of legal run-ins and fell from grace in 2009 after he assaulted his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna. He pleaded guilty and accepted a plea deal in the infamous case, but continued to make headlines following his sentencing and through the completion of his probation in 2015. He also violated the restraining order against him when he attended a 2012 Halloween party hosted by Rihanna. In 2017, he was also ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend actor Karrueche Tran.

Brown was involved in a New York nightclub brawl in 2012 along with rapper Drake and former NBA star Tony Parker. In 2013, he was involved in another altercation in Los Angeles, this time with singer Frank Ocean, whom he allegedly punched and threatened with a firearm after an apparent dispute over a parking spot at a West Hollywood recording studio. Brown was arrested later that year in Washington, D.C., and charged with felony assault when he and his bodyguard were involved in an altercation near the W Hotel.

In 2018, he was sued by a woman alleging that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by friends of the R&B singer at his home during a party filled with guns and drugs. In 2019, he was detained in Paris following a rape complaint. He was sued by another woman in 2022 who alleged that he drugged and raped her on a yacht in Miami.

A hearing for his latest case has been set for Aug. 4 in Houston.

Brown has alluded to his professional career taking a hit due to his legal troubles, but he continues releasing new music and touring. In 2022, he showcased his legion of fans in an Instagram post.

“You see the people??? Every show is packed like this…,” he wrote in all caps in the since-edited post. “If it wasnt for my incredible fans I would’ve been quit… I don’t like the fake celebrity S—… Award shows havent let me perform in years… yet my shows still sell out. Let me be great…”