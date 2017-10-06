Man stabbed repeatedly outside Palmdale church

Authorities arrested two teenagers after a man was repeatedly stabbed during a fight in the parking lot of a church in Palmdale.

Sheriff’s officials say the 21-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition with at least 10 stab wounds after collapsing late Thursday.

A witness told investigators the man had fought with a group of people and the attackers fled in multiple vehicles.

Officials said that a short time later, deputies took two male suspects, 17 and 18 years old, into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.