Actor Dylan McDermott won't face sexual assault charges after district attorney says allegation is too old

Los Angeles County prosecutors have declined to charge actor Dylan McDermott in connection with an allegation of a sexual assault in 1991, saying it is beyond the statute of limitations.
Prosecutors on Friday issued an assessment of the investigation in which they determined the incident, alleged to have occurred in September 1991 in Santa Monica, was too old to prosecute. The statute of limitations for sexual assaults at the time was six years.
“The allegation is outside the statute of limitations, therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and prosecution is declined.”
McDermott was not among the myriad names that had become public after dozens of women reported allegations against prominent celebrities to Los Angeles police in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
A representative for McDermott could not immediately be reached for comment. McDermott, a Golden Globe winner, is best known for playing Bobby Donnell on the TV legal drama “The Practice.” More recently, he has starred in Fox’s “L.A. to Vegas.”
A special entertainment task force set up by the district attorney has yet to charge any of the dozens in Hollywood who are under investigation by police in Los Angeles County following sexual assault accusations. Earlier this week, the district attorney declined to charge three other actors accused of sexual abuse.
Kevin Spacey and Steven Seagal won’t face criminal charges following allegations from the 1990s because the alleged incidents are beyond the statute of limitations, the district attorney said, and prosecutors rejected filing a charge against “black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson, citing insufficient evidence.
McDermott’s investigation was conducted by the Santa Monica police.