Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Pizona, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Thursday morning near Pizona, Calif., about 30 miles east of Lee Vining, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:02 a.m. PDT at a depth of 0.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 85 miles from Gardnerville Ranchos, Nev., 97 miles from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and 97 miles from Clovis, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

