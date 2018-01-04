Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Avalon

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Thursday morning 17 miles off the Santa Catalina Island town of Avalon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 10.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 35 miles from Dana Point, 36 miles from Laguna Beach and 36 miles from Newport Beach.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

