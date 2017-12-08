Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Monte Nido

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Friday morning one mile from Monte Nido, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:44 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 9.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was four miles from Malibu Beach, four miles from Calabasas and five miles from Agoura.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.