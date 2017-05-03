Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Anza

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning nine miles from Anza, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:44 a.m. PDT at a depth of 1.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Palomar Observatory, 17 miles from Lake Henshaw, and 28 miles from Palm Springs.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

