Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Cabazon, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning three miles from Cabazon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:12 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 9.9 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was six miles from Banning, Calif., 10 miles from Beaumont, Calif., 16 miles from Palm Springs, Calif. and 78 miles from San Diego, Calif.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

