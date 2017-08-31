Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near Kellogg, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Thursday morning one mile from Kellogg, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:59 a.m. PDT at a depth of 4.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Windsor, nine miles from Healdsburg and 12 miles from Santa Rosa.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

