Earthquake: 3.6 quake recorded near McClellan Place in northwest California

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Sunday morning one mile from McClellan Place in northwest California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:49 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 18.0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 40 miles east of Fortuna, Calif., 43 miles from Bayside, Calif. and 44 miles from Arcata, Calif.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

