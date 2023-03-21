Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes near Fortuna in Northern California

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 4:18 p.m. Pacific time seven miles from Fortuna, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 16 miles from Eureka, 23 miles from Arcata, 28 miles from McKinleyville and 96 miles from Redding.

There have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby in the last 10 days.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 to 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Tuesday’s earthquake occurred at a depth of 9.6 miles. If you could feel it, consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.