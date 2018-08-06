L.A. schools fall short on safety measures, new report warns

Los Angeles schools are at risk because of inconsistent campus safety measures, a need for more mental health services and inadequate coordination with other public agencies, according to a report released Monday.
The report is from a panel assembled by L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer soon after the February shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
The 21-member panel took a wide-ranging look at school safety, including measures outside of school boundaries, such as gun control, safer pathways to and from school, and a unified law-enforcement approach to neighborhood safety.
“School safety must be addressed comprehensively,” Feuer said in a cover letter addressed to other public officials. This would include “tackling access to guns and access to mental health resources; how schools are designed and how threats are reported; conditions on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods.”
An overarching recommendation is to create a safety director at the L.A. Unified School District. This person would be distinct from the district’s school police chief, who already works with other law-enforcement agencies, and the district’s head of mental health services, who has established connections with agencies in that field.
L.A. Unified has held itself out as a leader in school safety — and that description may be accurate — but there are still significant vulnerabilities in the nation’s second-largest school system, the report found.
One weakness is the layout at older campuses, which were designed well before architects worried about active shooters. More than 200 campuses do not have a single, secure entrance to control access. (Even those that do often open multiple entrances at the start and close of school to handle the surge of students entering or leaving.)
Also complicating safety issues is the relatively recent sharing of campuses with independently run charter schools, the report states. Under California law, charters have a legal right to available space and often use a portion of a campus that is apart from the host school and includes a separate entrance.
Another major issue is that not all classroom doors can be locked from the inside. The district says it has long-term plans to address this problem.
Many recommendations have to do with enhancing mental health services. A recent screening of 8,000 district students found that 26% are at high risk for traumatic stress. Additionally, of some 48,000 students surveyed in 2017, 19% reported that they had been bullied in the past year.
The district has about one psychiatric social worker for every 1,600 students. The ratio drops to one in 500 when other personnel who provide related services also are counted.
“We recommend a concerted strategy that ultimately assures at least one mental health professional at every school,” Feuer said in his letter.
Feuer acknowledged that paying for these recommendations would be difficult, and he urged the private sector and other government agencies to help.
The most debated topic was the district’s policy of conducting daily random handheld metal detector searches at middle and high schools. These efforts generally make “administrators (and parents) feel that their schools are safer while students are more likely to perceive their schools as less safe and more prone to disorder,” the report states.
A majority of the panel recommended ending these searches, although there was strong dissent. At some schools this fall, the district will reduce the frequency of searches to 10 days per month.
The report does not recommend arming teachers or other school workers who are not trained law-enforcement officers. Instead, it focuses on how to limit the likelihood that a weapon will end up on campus. One proposed strategy is a multi-agency public-awareness campaign about laws requiring adults to store firearms safely as well as outreach on the use of restraining orders, which can prohibit an individual from possessing a gun.
The panel also wants to see greater enforcement to keep weapons away from those who already are not permitted to have them. This could include using “firearm tracing data and social-network analysis to monitor high-risk individuals.”
Another recommendation is for a new state law that would make improper storage a basis for prohibiting a person from owning a firearm in California.
Over the span of two months, the panel convened eight town hall meetings across the school system and received input from public officials, community members and experts.
Members of the panel included retired California Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno, former L.A. City Controller Laura Chick, and Earl Paysinger, a former Los Angeles assistant police chief who is now a senior administrator at USC. Other participants included students, community activists, mental health and social-work experts and representatives of the business community, clergy, district labor groups and law enforcement.