Essential California: Uncovering homelessness at Cal State

It is Friday, Aug. 26.
TOP STORIES
Earthquake safety
California's unreinforced brick buildings constructed before 1933 would not be able to withstand the kind of earthquake that struck central Italy this week. “They are unbelievably dangerous buildings,” said structural engineer Kit Miyamoto, a member of the California Seismic Safety Commission, who has visited Italy before to study earthquake damage. Los Angeles Times
Homeless students
Tens of thousands of students in the Cal State University system may be homeless or in danger of losing their housing. With tuition at $5,500 a year, many students choose to spend their money on school over housing “because that’s a way to get ahead,” said Eric Rice, who teaches social work at USC. Cal State officials are planning to launch intervention programs to help students with housing, food and finances. Los Angeles Times
Dangers of drugs
Paramedics have taken more than 50 people to the hospital from skid row because of an outbreak in use of the synthetic drug spice. Officials are now trying to trace its source and warning people to stay away. Los Angeles Times
L.A. AT LARGE
Religious films: Why the Church of Scientology is moving into an old movie studio in Silver Lake. LA Weekly
Tough times: Life in Hollywood isn’t easy for little people. “Particularly now, with Hollywood on high alert about its representation of marginalized groups, how is it that the hand-wringing never extends to this one — not even among LPs themselves, at least not consistently?” Hollywood Reporter
Music majors: Trumpeter Herb Alpert’s foundation is donating $10.1 million to Los Angeles City College so all music majors can attend the school tuition-free. It’s the largest gift to an individual community college in Southern California history. “LACC is a gem of an institution,” Alpert said. Los Angeles Times
Baseball trade: The Dodgers traded the very popular A.J. Ellis for Carlos Ruiz of the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Ellis was Clayton Kershaw’s preferred catcher, and the two players wept together after hearing the news. Los Angeles Times
Historic home: This is the story of Adamson House, built by Malibu’s first family. Curbed LA
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Abuse case: Trump campaign CEO Stephen Bannon faced domestic violence charges in Santa Monica two decades ago. According to a police report posted by Politico, Bannon grabbed at the left wrist and neck of his then-wife during an argument in January 1996. The case was dismissed. Politico
Power of pop culture: More so than any other first lady, Michelle Obama has used the entertainment industry to push the causes important to her — healthy eating, girls’ education, military families and college advancement. When it comes to reaching people, “they’re not reading the op-ed pieces in the major newspapers. They’re not watching Sunday morning news talk shows. They’re doing what most people are doing: They are watching TV,” Obama said. Variety
Governor is calling: When Gov. Jerry Brown isn’t happy, he’s not afraid to pick up the phone and let you know how he feels. “Hey Margaret, I got that mailing on Prop. 57 that you signed.” And so begins the governor’s voicemail for Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. Sacramento Bee
State Senate death: The former longtime secretary of the state Senate died Wednesday at the age of 69. Gregory Schmidt spent 18 years as upper house's chief parliamentarian. “He never forgot that all of us were just regular people who worked for all the people of California,” said Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles). Los Angeles Times
I voted: A bill awaiting Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature would OK ballot selfies. Sacramento Bee
Gotta go: A couple of times a month, San Francisco offers free tours of its sewage system. “Checking out the initial processing of 20 percent of San Francisco’s raw sewage was worth the stink.” San Francisco Chronicle
Housing market: The mayor of Palo Alto is making headlines for his comments on slowing job growth as a way to make housing affordable. Curbed SF
CRIME AND COURTS
Moving on: The judge in the rape case against a former Stanford University swimmer will no longer hear criminal matters by his own request, according to the court. Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky has been criticized for ordering a lenient six-month jail sentence for Brock Turner. Los Angeles Times
Fit for trial: Is former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca fit to stand trial? Prosecutors want a competency hearing to prove Baca is competent and not impaired by his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. His trial on obstruction of justice and lying to the feds is scheduled to begin on Dec. 6. Los Angeles Times
Cold case: Police believe John Kelly Gentry Jr., wanted for killing his female and male lovers in the Midwest back in 1983, may be living as a woman in the Los Angeles area. Gentry may have adopted the name “Kelly” and once frequented the West Hollywood area. Los Angeles Times
DROUGHT AND CLIMATE
Water source: A plot of dirt in the San Fernando Valley is key to getting Angelenos off expensive imported water. The Tujunga Spreading Grounds capture stormwater, and thanks to a new $29-million project, the groundwater recharge facility there will double capacity by 2018. “There’s a giant lake underneath us. We need to fill it up,” said David Wright, general manager of the L.A. DWP. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Stadium wars: Are the Oakland Raiders really moving to Las Vegas? Here are the latest trademark clues. SFGate
Music history: Some new scholarship about L.A.’s famous punk scene heyday. LAist
On the nose: A funny video of a “Silicon Valley” star mocking the Silicon Valley start-up culture. SFist
Writer dies: Journalist Warren Hinckle died Thursday of pneumonia-related complications. He ran Ramparts magazine in the 1960s. He “really felt like he needed to fight for justice and do it through his writing,” said his daughter Pia Hinckle. Los Angeles Times
U-S-A: Olympic athletes hailing from California cities picked up 57 medals at the Summer Games. CityLab
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
San Diego will have low clouds and a high of 74 degrees. It will be mostly sunny and 87 in Riverside. There will be clouds and a high of 78 in Los Angeles. There will be sunshine and a high of 87 in Sacramento. San Francisco will be cloudy and 67.
AND FINALLY
Today's California Memory comes from Michael Hamilton:
“I remember the summer of 1962 when my mother, 8-month-old baby brother and I started a new life together in Santa Barbara. Mom remembered it from vacations when she was a child. Far enough away from L.A. to start over but known enough to be familiar, Santa Barbara was a slightly shabby, slow-paced town. We stayed at the Moto-Rest Motel until we found a permanent home, the house where my brother, mom and I were fortunate to live as we found our way. We knew no one, but the friendliness of people at school, church, and in the neighborhood — people from all over who had found their way to that corner of the world — made us feel at home.”
