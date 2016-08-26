Essential California: Uncovering homelessness at Cal State

Good morning. It is Friday, Aug. 26. So much for surge pricing. Uber reportedly lost $1.3 billion in the first half of 2016. Here's what else is happening in the Golden State:

TOP STORIES

Earthquake safety

California's unreinforced brick buildings constructed before 1933 would not be able to withstand the kind of earthquake that struck central Italy this week. “They are unbelievably dangerous buildings,” said structural engineer Kit Miyamoto, a member of the California Seismic Safety Commission, who has visited Italy before to study earthquake damage. Los Angeles Times

Homeless students

Tens of thousands of students in the Cal State University system may be homeless or in danger of losing their housing. With tuition at $5,500 a year, many students choose to spend their money on school over housing “because that’s a way to get ahead,” said Eric Rice, who teaches social work at USC. Cal State officials are planning to launch intervention programs to help students with housing, food and finances. Los Angeles Times

Dangers of drugs

Paramedics have taken more than 50 people to the hospital from skid row because of an outbreak in use of the synthetic drug spice. Officials are now trying to trace its source and warning people to stay away. Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

Religious films: Why the Church of Scientology is moving into an old movie studio in Silver Lake. LA Weekly

Tough times: Life in Hollywood isn’t easy for little people. “Particularly now, with Hollywood on high alert about its representation of marginalized groups, how is it that the hand-wringing never extends to this one — not even among LPs themselves, at least not consistently?” Hollywood Reporter

Music majors: Trumpeter Herb Alpert’s foundation is donating $10.1 million to Los Angeles City College so all music majors can attend the school tuition-free. It’s the largest gift to an individual community college in Southern California history. “LACC is a gem of an institution,” Alpert said. Los Angeles Times

Baseball trade: The Dodgers traded the very popular A.J. Ellis for Carlos Ruiz of the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Ellis was Clayton Kershaw’s preferred catcher, and the two players wept together after hearing the news. Los Angeles Times

Historic home: This is the story of Adamson House, built by Malibu’s first family. Curbed LA

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Abuse case: Trump campaign CEO Stephen Bannon faced domestic violence charges in Santa Monica two decades ago. According to a police report posted by Politico, Bannon grabbed at the left wrist and neck of his then-wife during an argument in January 1996. The case was dismissed. Politico

Power of pop culture: More so than any other first lady, Michelle Obama has used the entertainment industry to push the causes important to her — healthy eating, girls’ education, military families and college advancement. When it comes to reaching people, “they’re not reading the op-ed pieces in the major newspapers. They’re not watching Sunday morning news talk shows. They’re doing what most people are doing: They are watching TV,” Obama said. Variety

Governor is calling: When Gov. Jerry Brown isn’t happy, he’s not afraid to pick up the phone and let you know how he feels. “Hey Margaret, I got that mailing on Prop. 57 that you signed.” And so begins the governor’s voicemail for Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. Sacramento Bee

State Senate death: The former longtime secretary of the state Senate died Wednesday at the age of 69. Gregory Schmidt spent 18 years as upper house's chief parliamentarian. “He never forgot that all of us were just regular people who worked for all the people of California,” said Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles). Los Angeles Times

I voted: A bill awaiting Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature would OK ballot selfies. Sacramento Bee