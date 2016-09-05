On a sunny holiday, here are some of the darkest true-crime stories from California

Good morning, it is Monday, Sept. 5. On this sunny Labor Day, we are taking a detour into noir. There’s been quite a bit of true-crime reporting in the Essential California newsletter the past week because of The Times’ series “Framed,” about a bizarre incident in Irvine.
We’d like to welcome our new readers who have signed up to receive Essential California through “Framed,” and offer a holiday change-up from our usual format for our many longtime readers, with a special edition of the newsletter devoted to California crime. The traditional Essential California will return Tuesday.
Below is a selection of classic true-crime tales published over the years in The Times as well as many other publications. Every story here is tragic in its own way, but each reveals something about the human condition and the state in which we live:
“Nightmare on Elm Drive”: The Menendez Brothers. By Dominick Dunne, Vanity Fair
The Grim Sleeper and the forgotten serial killer of South L.A. By Christine Pelisek, L.A. Weekly
Rape, lies and a nightmare made real. By Christopher Goffard, Los Angeles Times
In the footsteps of a prolific California serial killer. By Michelle MacNamara, Los Angeles Magazine
“Trouble in Lakewood” and the “spur posse.” By Joan Didion, The New Yorker
Charles Manson’s home on the range. By Gay Talese, GQ/The Daily Beast
A group of friends go to the desert. Four don’t return. By J.R. Moehringer, Los Angeles Times
The man in the woods: A manhunt and a hunt for the truth. By Ashley Powers, California Sunday
Four children are murdered, and Koreatown is left asking why. By Mona Gable, Los Angeles Times
The Zankou Chicken Murders. By Marx Arax, Los Angeles Magazine
The Boy in the Chimney and an unspeakable murder in South L.A. By Hector Becerra, Los Angeles Times
Christopher Dorner: A rouge ex-cop goes hunting. By Christopher Goffard, Kurt Streeter, Joel Rubin and Louis Sahagun, Los Angeles Times
Who killed the gangster’s daughter? Was it Robert Durst? By Lisa DePaulo, New York Magazine
Dying young in Watts. By Jocelyn Y. Stewart, Los Angeles Times
A cold-case murder of a young woman in Valley points to a decorated LAPD cop. By Mathew McGough, The Atlantic
Searching for my father’s murderer. By Mark Arax, Los Angeles Times
The fake Rockefeller of San Marino. By Mark Seal, Vanity Fair
The other school shooting. By Jay Caspian Kang, New York Times Magazine
The LAPD’s gangster squad battled the mob, at a dear price. By Paul Lieberman, Los Angeles Times
A missing persons case in gentrified downtown L.A. By Josh Dean, Medium
The endless fall of Suge Knight. By Matt Diehl, Rolling Stone
The oddity of dying in Los Angeles. By Ben Ehrenreich, Los Angeles Magazine
Finding Marlowe: A detective story takes unexpected twist. By Daniel Miller, Los Angeles Times
The Last Ride of Jesse James Hollywood. By Jesse Katz, Los Angeles Magazine
The Angel of Death stalks a Glendale hospital. By Paul Lieberman, Los Angeles Times
The fractured life of a notorious child killer. By Nora Zamichow, Los Angeles Times
Murder in suburbia: “Some Dreamers of the Golden Dream.” By Joan Didion Longform/Saturday Evening Post
A cold case revived, and questions for the LAPD. By Joel Rubin, Los Angeles Times
Is this man the most corrupt cop in L.A.?. By Edward Humes, Los Angeles Times
The Hollywood murder house. By Jeff Maysh, Medium
A witness takes a brave stand, and her mother pays the price. By Scott Glover and Joel Rubin, Los Angeles Times
Haunted by a distant verdict: The Bruce Lisker story. By Matt Lait and Scott Glover, Los Angeles Times
AND FINALLY
If you have questions about the “Framed” series, reporter Christopher Goffard will take part in a Facebook Live event on Tuesday at noon. Readers can submit questions on the event’s page or during Tuesday’s live stream.
